Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (November 4) 

The Boston Celtics will put their undefeated start to the season on the line when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Nov. 4. The Celtics have been exceptional in their opening few games, and recorded blow-out victories in their last two contests. The starters have sat the last two fourth quarters due to the margin of their lead.

At the time of writing, Jayson Tatum is expected to participate in the contest against the Nets. Tatum has been playing at an All-NBA level to begin the season and has shown no signs of injury or lingering pain from the wrist issue he's been dealing with for the past two seasons.

The Celtics made two major moves this summer, adding Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday to their roster. Al Horford has moved into a sixth-man role following Malcolm Brogdon's departure as part of the trade to acquire Holiday. The Celtics have looked like potential champions with their new look roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, there are some questions surrounding the team's bench rotation. Payton Pritchard is the backup point guard. Sam Hauser is also playing significant minutes after proving himself to be a reliable team defender and elite marksman on offense, both as a catch-and-shoot threat and a movement shooter.

Nevertheless, the Celtics have continued to crush teams on both ends of the floor. Even in more physical encounters, like the ones against the New York Knicks and Miami Heat, Boston has kept its composure and stuck to their game plan. It is a much-needed improvement from the roster we saw last season.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets where to watch

If you plan on watching the game live, the YES Network, NBC Sports Boston, Fubo, and NBA League Pass will all be providing live streams of the game. You can also listen via radio by tuning into 101.9 FM, and ROCK 92.9.

The contest is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM ET.

The Brooklyn Nets will be missing some players against the Boston Celtics

While the Boston Celtics are expected to have a full-strength roster against the Brooklyn Nets, the same can't be said for their New York-based opponents. During a recent media availability, head coach Jacque Vaughn revealed Nic Claxton had not participated in shoot around on Nov. 3.

The explosive big man has missed his team's last four games, and currently, it would appear he won't be in the rotation to face the Jayson Tatum-led Celtics, who are dominating the Eastern Conference to begin the season.