Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Raptors? Latest injury update from Boston Celtics (Nov. 17)

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics will visit the Toronto Raptors up north for their second game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Tatum has played in all of Boston's 11 games so far this season and has stayed healthy compared to some of his teammates. But is Jayson Tatum playing tonight versus the Raptors?

There are six players on the Celtics' injury report for Friday night. Tatum is not included, which means he'll be available to play against the Raptors. Al Horford is listed as probable due to a sprained left big toe, but will likely be suiting up. Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis are both questionable, while JD Davison, Nathan Knight and Jordan Walsh are all out.

Brown is dealing with a non-COVID illness, missing Boston's 117-107 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. Porzingis also missed the game against the Sixers due to a right knee contusion. Davison, Knight and Walsh were all assigned to the NBA G League.

The Boston Celtics are coming off a huge win over the Philadelphia 76ers to avenge one of their losses this season. Jayson Tatum took over the clutch and finished with 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Derrick White played like an All-Star, putting up 27 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Jrue Holiday also had a big game, contributing 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. The Celtics improved to 9-2 for the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. They are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the best record in the league.

Jayson Tatum praises veteran teammate after win over Sixers

Jayson Tatum had nothing but great things to say about Al Horford after the Boston Celtics' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Tatum appreciates what Horford does on and off the court. He has been the team's go-to stopper for players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid despite his age.

Off the court, Tatum explained how Horford helped him develop a great work ethic. He even loved that the veteran big man went out of his way to check up on him when he was still a young prospect in the NBA.

"It was somebody that really took me under their wing," Tatum said. "I just always remember he would periodically and at random times ask me how I am doing? How am I adjusting? And just how he went about his work. Never late, always on time, always in the gym, taking care of his body, and as we've gotten older, our relationship has grown."

