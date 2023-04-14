The Miami Heat host the Chicago Bulls in the play-in game on Friday night. The winner will advance to the first round of the playoffs to take on the No. 1 seed Milwaulkee Bucks.

Although Jimmy Butler missed Thursday's practice due to personal issues and is listed as day-to-day, he is still expected to appear in the starting lineup tonight.

Miami Heat's injuries

"I'm gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win — night in and night out, and honestly, I couldn't care less what anybody writes, if I'm a good basketball player or a bad basketball player. So as I take on tomorrow's matchup, and… Jimmy Butler is calling a Heat 'dub' tomorrow

Butler struggled against the Hawks in the first round of the play-in game. He scored 21 points on six of 19 shooting. Butler will need to return to form he displayed during last season’s playoffs to help the Heat advance.

Butler averaged 27.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game during Miami’s postseason run to the 2022 conference finals. He will be seeking revenge against his old Chicago team. Butler was drafted in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Bulls as the 30th pick. He went on to play six seasons with the team (2011-2017).

Miami will be without Nikola Jovic on Friday. He is out with a back injury.

Guard Kyle Lowry is also listed as day-to-day with left knee soreness. Lowry is questionable for Friday’s game. The former Raptor played well against the Hawks in the play-in game. He scored a game-high 33 points in 33 minutes. He was an efficient 11 of 16 shooting and made six threes.

Guard Gabe Vincent is also day-to-day with a back injury. He missed Thursday’s practice but is expected to play on Friday.

How did the Heat fare against the Bulls this season?

Miami went 0-3 against the Bulls this season. They played well on defense, holding the Bulls to less than 120 points each time, despite the losses. Miami scored 108 points or less in all three games and struggled with shooting in their matchups against Chicago.

Miami finished four games better than Chicago this season. Butler led Miami in scoring in two of their three games against the Bulls. He scored 24 points in both games.

Butler did not play in Miami’s second game against Chicago. Bam Adebayo led the Heat that night with 27 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

