Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Charlotte Hornets? Latest on star forward's availability (Dec. 11)

Jimmy Butler is expected to play for the Miami Heat against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. However, the Heat will be without Bam Adebayo, R.J. Hampton, Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith, who are absent due to injury or playing in the G-League.

Nevertheless, Butler's presence in Miami's rotation will ensure that they're seen as slight favorites against the Hornets. Charlotte has the league's 29th-ranked defense and will miss their star player LaMelo Ball.

Erik Spolestra's offensive and defensive system is highly replicable and will allow whoever is stepping into the rotation to thrive. Butler will be the focal point on both sides of the court. The veteran forward is averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 45.9% and 39.1% from the 3-point range.

The veteran is ranked in the 90th percentile for defensive estimated plus-minus, making the Heat +1.9 points per 100 possessions better when he's on the court. Jimmy Butler, 34, continues to be the Heat's best player and biggest swing factor. With him, Miami will be a competitive opponent for the Hornets.

Jimmy Butler's teammate Bam Adebayo will be a big loss for the Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo's absence from the Miami Heat's rotation will be a big blow. The veteran big man is recovering from a left hip contusion and has missed the last three games.

Without Adebayo and Tyler Herro in the rotation, the Heat lack any legitimate on-ball creators. Kyle Lowry is a high-level playmaker, but his lack of burst on his first step has limited his effectiveness when trying to force defenses to collapse, making his half-court creation far less effective than it once was.

Adebayo is also Miami's best defensive player. His size, length, foot speed and hip dexterity make him an ideal switch defender at the center position and allow the Heat to play a positionless brand of basketball on the defensive side of the floor. Of course, Adebayo is also gifted in terms of protecting the rim and reading the game at a high level.

Without their star big man, Miami will need to rely on Jimmy Butler's individual brilliance to help keep them afloat. Of course, the sharpshooting of Duncan Robinson and the veteran play of Lowry will help. That's why the Heat are a -4 on the spread against Charlotte.