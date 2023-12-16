Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls? Latest on the 6x All-Star’s availability (Dec. 16)

Jimmy Butler will be available on Saturday for the Miami Heat against the Chicago Bulls. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP struggled on Thursday versus the same opponents. Miami was playing the second game of a back-to-back and Butler looked a little gassed in the said game.

“Jimmy Buckets” has been doing a yeoman’s job for the Heat amid injuries to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Without two of Miami’s best players, Butler has seen his load on both ends of the floor increase. More often than not, he has been up to the challenge,

Jimmy Butler had 20 points in the loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. It took him 15 shots and 8-10 free throws to get his tally. He did have seven rebounds and seven assists as part of his contribution. The six-time All-Star led the rally that nearly allowed the Miami Heat to bounce back from a 25-point lead.

A well-rested Butler will be hoping he and his team don’t come out flat against the Bulls in the rematch.

Jimmy Butler has been quietly impressive for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are remarkably 7th in the Eastern Conference despite dealing with injuries to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Without the two, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has gotten big contributions from the rest of the supporting cast. The multi-titled bench tactician has also been able to get superb performances from the team’s franchise player.

Miami will be again without Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in the rematch against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

This season, Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Butler is also hitting 39.6% of his shots from deep, the highest in his career.

More than the numbers, it’s been Butler’s ability to rise to the occasion when the team needs him the most. When the Heat are desperate for buckets, he almost always delivers by scoring or by dishing a key assist. Butler has also been jostling under the boards to battle for rebounds in Bam Adebayo’s absence.

When Miami asks him to be the team’s playmaker, he is also up for the task. He handed out a season-high 10 assists in the Heat’s 115-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 13. Spoelstra is asking him to do multiple tasks and he’s been on point with his to-do list.

Making the All-Star team might be difficult for Jimmy Butler this season. He also didn’t make it last season. But, when the playoffs came, most were wondering how he wasn’t included in that collection of stars.

Butler is quietly having a great season. He is again overlooked but not many will be surprised if he comes up big when the stakes are high.