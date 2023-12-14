Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Latest update on 6-time All-Star's availability (Dec. 14)

Jimmy Butler has stayed relatively healthy this season, missing just four of the Miami Heat's 24 games. The Heat are back in action on Thursday for the second game of a back-to-back. So, is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Chicago Bulls?

According to the Heat's latest injury report on ESPN, four players are listed as out while one is considered day-to-day. Butler is not on the report, so he's expected to play against his former team. Josh Richardson is a game-time decision, as he continues to deal with a bad headache.

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Dru Smith and Haywood Highsmith won't play on Thursday. Herro is expected to return sometime next week, while Adebayo is set to miss his sixth straight game with a hip injury. Smith has been ruled out for the season while Highsmith is nursing a minor back injury.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

"Jimmy Buckets" has dealt with several minor injuries this season, including to his knee and ankle. He also missed a game because of personal reasons, on Nov. 11 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The six-time All-Star dealt with more injuries last season, as he was limited to just 64 games. He was healthy in the postseason, though, leading the Miami Heat to one of the greatest runs by an eighth seed.

The Heat got the upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round before disposing off the New York Knicks in five games. They then beat the Boston Celtics in seven games but were no match for eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler's stats vs Chicago Bulls

Jimmy Butler started his career with the Chicago Bulls, spending six seasons in the Windy City. Butler was the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft but did not become a full-time starter until his third season.

In 14 games against his former team, Butler averages 23.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals. He always plays with a purpose against the Bulls, scoring 38 points in his first game against them since getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

