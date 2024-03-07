Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Dallas Mavericks? Latest on reigning ECF MVP's status (March 7)

Jimmy Butler will play on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. The Miami Heat star is missing from the team's injury report again. It's a welcome sight for the Heat lately as they push to lock a top-six finish. Butler has missed 19 games this season, citing various ailments.

In 42 games, Butler has averaged a team-high 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. The Heat are 35-26 on the season and 5-1 since the All-Star break. With Butler healthy, their chances of continuing this momentum look great heading into the final stretch of the season.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler had dealt with knee, ankle, calf and foot injuries this season, contributing to his 19-game absence. Four of those were citing personal reasons as he attended to someone's passing in his family. Butler's calf and foot injuries took the most time of his season between Dec. 20 and Jan. 14. He missed 11 games in that stretch. Miami is 12-7 in Butler's absence.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. Dallas Mavericks

Jimmy Butler has played 20 games against the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 18.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 5.4 apg. He's 10-10 against the Western Conference outfit. Butler and the Heat will face Luka Doncic and Co. for the first time this season. In their last matchup on Apr. 1, Butler had 34 points and 12 assists in a 129-122 win.

Butler will be the key for the Heat again. The Mavericks are on a three-game slide and have lost five of their last six, which makes them even more dangerous as they come out swinging. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are tough covers, and Butler may have to guard one of the two.

Both are difficult to contain, but Butler possesses the defensive skills required to go up against the best perimeter players in the NBA.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat?

Local TV operators Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Bally Sports Sun will cover the Dallas Mavericks-Miami Heat contest. TNT will cover the game nationally. Fans abroad can catch live-action via NBA League Pass online. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET at Kaseya Center, the Heat's home court.

The Heat enter this game as the favorites behind their 11-3 record since Feb. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will headline this game. The Heat are 35-26, sixth in the East, while the Mavericks are 34-28, eighth in the West.