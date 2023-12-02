Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against the Indiana Pacers? Latest on the 6x All-Star’s availability (Dec.2)

The Miami Heat has listed Jimmy Butler as probable for Saturday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers. “Jimmy Buckets” returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain on Thursday versus the same opponents. The reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP was questionable heading into the first game against the Pacers before he was eventually cleared to play. He didn’t show any signs of struggling with an injury so he’s likely to play in the rematch.

Butler had 36 points, tied for most this season, together with 11 rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes. He was in rhythm despite missing two straight games due to the said injury. Miami will be hoping he sustains his form as the team is again facing another big injury issue.

The Miami Heat needed every bit of what Jimmy Butler could provide against the Pacers. All-Star center Bam Adebayo played just 12 minutes after injuring his hip. He has been diagnosed with a hip contusion and will be re-evaluated in the next few days. The Heat couldn’t ease Butler back as he had to shoulder both scoring and rebounding duties immediately.

Jimmy Butler will have to do another yeoman’s job for the Miami Heat on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers

The injury to Bam Adebayo is another big blow to the Miami Heat’s injury-riddled season. They are still waiting for the return of Tyler Herro while a few others have been regularly in and out of the lineup. Losing Adebayo may hurt more than the others.

Adebayo is the Heat’s best rebounder, defender, rim protector and their second-leading scorer. Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson will try to take up the slack left by one of the NBA’s best two-way players.

Miami has now lost their top two scorers to injuries. Without them, Jimmy Butler is expected to do more than usual for the team. In the loss to the Indiana Pacers, he led them in scoring and rebounding. He might have ended up being their top playmaker if some of his passes were converted by his teammates.

Butler is not a stranger to herculean loads. He has done it before and is willing to take that burden again. “Jimmy Buckets” will not hold back. He will continue to go all out for a win. The last thing the Heat want to do is get back Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo but run their best player to the ground.