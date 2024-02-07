Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on 6x NBA All-Star's status (February 7)

Jimmy Butler will play on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The six-time NBA All-Star has missed many games this year but has stayed off the injury report for the past few games. Butler is enjoying a solid run, averaging 25.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 58/56/80 splits in his last six games.

Butler's surge has propelled the Heat to three wins in their last four outings, breaking a seven-game skid before they embarked on this run. The Heat have improved to 27-24 on the season. They are coming off their best win in recent memory against the Orlando Magic by a 121-95 margin.

Butler had 28 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. His availability is critical for the Heat to continue their winning run against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler has missed 15 games this season because of different ailments. He dealt with a knee issue that forced him to miss one game. Butler then played through an ankle injury, which made him miss two games. He had a calf and foot injury, which saw him miss a combined 11 games. The Heat have gone 9-6 in Butler's absence.

Jimmy Butler stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Butler has played 21 games against the Spurs, averaging 17.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.6 apg. He holds a 12-9 record against the Western Conference team. Butler last played against the Spurs on Nov. 12, 2023. He had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists on 35.7% shooting in a 118-113 win for the Heat.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat?

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat game will be locally covered by Bally Sports Southwest (San Antonio) and Bally Sports Sun. Viewers outside the local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET at Kaseya Center, Miami's home court.

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo headline the game from the Heat, while Victor Wembanyama is the star attraction on the Spurs. The Heat are the favorites because of their superior record and homecourt advantage.

However, the Spurs can't be taken lightly. With Wembanyama leading their charge, they have pulled off improbable upsets. The Heat lack consistency, and San Antonio will pounce on the slightest errors.

Wembanyama's matchup with Bam Adebayo will be the one to watch out for during this game.

