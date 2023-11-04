Is Joel Embiid playing against the Phoenix Suns? Latest injury report from the Philadelphia 76ers (4th November)

Joel Embiid is off to a sizzling start to the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers. The reigning MVP is averaging 30.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, a career-high 7.0 assists and 2.5 blocks per game. Philly is 3-1 even with James Harden’s situation looming over them until Thursday’s win over the Toronto Raptors. Embiid, as expected, has been the anchor of the 76ers on both ends of the floor.

“The Process” will continue to lead the 76ers on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns in front of Philly fans. The big man is not on the team’s injury report and should be ready to play against the shorthanded Suns.

Phoenix will be at a disadvantage in Philadelphia as Bradley Beal is still out with a stiff back. Devin Booker, who missed a couple of games due to a sprained ankle, returned against the San Antonio Spurs. However, he’s been ruled questionable heading into the Suns’ game versus the 76ers.

Joel Embiid has been a problem for every team they’ve faced. They could have easily been 4-0 had it not been for Damian Lillard’s flurry of points in the 76ers season-opening loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid has answered all the questions regarding his leadership and has been playing like the MVP that he is.

“The Process” will have a favorable matchup in the post against the Phoenix Suns. Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix’s starting center, will be his main defender. In seven games against Nurkic, he is averaging 24.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Behind Nurkic, the Suns’ frontline depth is in trouble. They only have 6-9 Drew Eubanks and Chimezie Metu. Embiid is expected to feast against any of them wherever he is on the court.

Joel Embiid versus Kevin Durant is always an exciting matchup

Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant will most probably not guard each other for most of the game. Others will be asked to contain these two superstars from their respective teams. Still, they should be able to take on each other at certain moments in the game.

Over the last few years, during Durant’s stay with the Brooklyn Nets, the two have had some heated back-and-forths. Both will say that they are just competing but fans love the trash-talking and gamesmanship between the two of them.

The Suns have lost back-to-back games against the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama showed that the hype is real in San Antonio's second win in Phoenix.

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to extend their three-game winning run. It promises to be an exciting game even if Devin Booker (questionable) and Bradley Beal are not playing.

Tonight will mark the first time Joel Embiid will face Kevin Durant as a member of the Phoenix Suns. Basketball fans will be hoping to see another slambang collision between the two superstars.