Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest on MVP's availability (Dec. 13)

Joel Embiid is expected to participate in the Philadelphia 76ers' game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Nick Nurse's team has a clean bill of health heading into the contest and will be feeling confident about securing a win against a team that has lost 21 of their 23 games this season.

Embiid has been incredible throughout the opening months of the season. He's averaging 33.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 52% and 32.8% from the 3-point range. Embiid has also developed an exceptional two-man game with Tyrese Maxey, which has allowed the Sixers to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

With their star big man on the court, the Sixers will be well-positioned to deal with Detroit's physicality on the interior. Isaiah Stewart is known for being one of the strongest players in the league and likes to play a bruising style of basketball. However, Embiid's size and strength should mitigate any advantage Stewart's presence usually generates for the Pistons.

Philadelphia is on a three-game win streak and sits fourth in the Eastern Conference, 0.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks in third. A win over the Pistons will see Embiid's team move up the conference standings.

Joel Embiid has enjoyed significant success against the Detroit Pistons

Joel Embiid has faced the Detroit Pistons 16 times, averaging 28.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Embiid will be hoping for another big night when the Philadelphia 76ers take to the floor against the Pistons. Detroit has been struggling this season, winning just two games. As such, Embiid and Co. will likely be confident of securing a win and providing an exciting and dominant performance.

Philadelphia is coming into the game, having dismantled the Washington Wizards in their last outing. There should be no reason for Embiid to struggle or fail to produce against a roster that has struggled to remain in games or to impact teams on either side of the court.

As the reigning MVP, Joel Embiid can expect to see a significant amount of defense thrown his way. However, he has been dominant all season and has a tack record of success in Motor City.

Nick Nurse's team should be fun to watch against the Pistons, if for no other reason than the fact they're expected to dominate from the opening tip to the final buzzer.