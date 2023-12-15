Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest update on the reigning MVP’s status (Dec. 15)

Joel Embiid is available for the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in their rematch with the Detroit Pistons. The reigning MVP is coming off an impressive 41-point, 11-rebound and five-assist performance against the Pistons on Wednesday. He is ready to lead the Sixers again when they face Detroit for the third time this season.

Embiid has been in scintillating form despite injuring his left knee against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 8. “The Process” buckled after trying to drive and then limped back to the bench. He finished the game and made crucial plays on both ends of the floor but was visibly in pain.

Philly’s franchise player was questionable leading into games against the Washington Wizards and the Pistons. He was eventually cleared to play on both occasions. Embiid also showed no signs of discomfort in his dominant performances versus both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers have removed him from the injury list so he should be guaranteed to see action on Friday. Detroit will have their work cut out for them in trying to beat the Sixers with arguably the best player in the NBA available.

Joel Embiid doesn’t want the Detroit Pistons to end their 21-game losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers

In Joel Embiid’s first year in the NBA, the Philadelphia 76ers started the season losing their first 17 games. He recalled years later how frustrating it was not to be able to help the team as he was injured at that time. The Sixers were 2-22 at one point, which is the Detroit Pistons’ record heading into their matchup on Friday.

Embiid knows what it feels to be on the side of a team with an embarrassing record. However, he does not want the Pistons to end their 21-game losing streak on his watch.

Expand Tweet

“The Process” ran rings around his defenders on Wednesday. He had 41 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in just 31 minutes. Embiid hit 14-24 shots and made all 12 of his free throws. Expect him to put on the same dominant performance in the rematch.

The Detroit Pistons could eventually snap out of their funk. Joel Embiid just doesn’t want that to end when the Sixers host them on Friday.