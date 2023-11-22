Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves? Latest injury report from the Philadelphia 76ers (22nd November)

The Philadelphia 76ers could give Joel Embiid a rest when they visit Target Center to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Philly’s game against Minnesota is the second leg of a back-to-back schedule and their sixth in nine days. As a star, the reigning MVP, if healthy, has to appear in nationally televised games and the NBA In-Season Tournament. Wednesday’s game does not fit the criteria, which allows the Sixers leeway in potentially holding out their franchise player.

The Sixers, after a narrow NBA In-Season Tournament game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, will have to fly to Minnesota for their next game. Philly lost in an overtime game where Embiid played 41 minutes and finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals.

“The Process” has played in all 14 games for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, including two sets of back-to-back games. Joel Embiid has been the anchor on both ends of the floor for his team. He might be due for a night off.

It would not surprise many, though, if the NBA’s leading scorer is ready to lead Philadelphia again. He loves the competition and going up against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert should get his competitive juices flowing. Besides, the Sixers get a two-day break after the Timberwolves game. Embiid might just want to keep his attendance perfect and rest as the schedule allows.

Basketball fans will be excited to see a battle royale between Joel Embiid and the Minnesota Timberwolves' imposing frontline

Against most teams, Joel Embiid can overwhelm defenders. He is a nightmare to defend in the post and causes a lot of trouble when he starts his attack from the perimeter. Some would even say that his inside-out game is better than that of reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, though, have two big men who can try to limit Embiid’s impact. They have Rudy Gobert, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, to man the paint. The Frenchman has rediscovered his elite defense after last season’s drop-off. He will be Embiid’s main defender.

When Gobert isn’t around, the Timberwolves could put Karl-Anthony Towns in him. “KAT” isn’t the defender and rebounder that Gobert is but he isn’t intimidated by Joel Embiid. They once had an ugly brawl a few years ago, so there’s always something every time they face each other.

The Timberwolves’ size, length and execution on defense have made them the second-best team in the NBA in defensive rating. Embiid’s Sixers’ aren’t on that level in defense, but they’re third in offensive rating.

The classic offense versus defense theme could be the headline for Wednesday’s matchup. Joel Embiid against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert is must-see TV. If “The Process” plays the second night of a back-to-back set, fans watching the game will get their money’s worth.