Is Joel Embiid playing tonight against New York Knicks? Latest on the reigning MVP’s availability for Game 6 (May 2)

Joel Embiid continues to have the questionable tag in the series between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. The reigning MVP, though, hasn’t missed a game despite his usually iffy status over the past six games. Philadelphia’s training staff will continue to carefully monitor him during warmups before deciding to clear him or not.

Despite hobbling, the big man has been filling up the stat sheet in the playoffs. Embiid is averaging 31.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in the first round.

Tyrese Maxey played the hero’s role in Game 5 to force another do-or-die game in Philadelphia, but “The Process” had been just as important.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

What happened to Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid has been having issues with his knee for nearly the entire season. The incident, though, that took him out for months happened against the Golden State Warriors in January this year. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga landed on his knee after a loose ball battle.

A few days later, the 76ers announced that Embiid underwent surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus. The big man was shelved for two months before returning in early April.

Embiid's return helped the 76ers to a strong finishing kick in the regular season. Philadelphia nearly landed an outright playoff spot but settled for a play-in tournament win against the Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid’s surgically repaired knee has been put under a ton of stress in the series against the New York Knicks. He has limped multiple times after a rebound battle or landing following a dunk. Still, he has played through it despite the '90s-style basketball played between the two teams in the first round.

Expand Tweet

It will be a big-time shocker if “The Process” is not cleared to play on Thursday for Game 6.

Joel Embiid stats vs New York Knicks in the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Joel Embiid is unquestionably not 100%, but his numbers suggest otherwise. He continues to stuff the box scores with 31.8 points on 43.5% shooting, including 32.4% from the deep. Embiid also adds 10.4 boards, 6.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in his first-round resume.

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers Game 6?

The Wells Fargo Center will host the mouthwatering collision between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

TNT will air the game as it happens while local networks NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG will also cover the game. Basketball fans can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.