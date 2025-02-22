Is Josh Giddey playing tonight Phoenix Suns? Latest on the Bulls star’s availability (Feb. 22)

Josh Giddey is listed as probable on the Chicago Bulls’ injury report ahead of their game on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns. The Australian arguably had his most impressive game of the season on Thursday in a 113-111 overtime loss to the New York Knicks. He tallied 27 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

A day after the closely fought loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, Giddey appeared on the injury report. He is dealing with a sprained right wrist but is expected to suit up against the Suns. The Bulls will decide on his status after the team’s morning shootaround at the United Center on Saturday.

If Chicago holds out Josh Giddey, his next opportunity to play will be on Monday in a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Josh Giddey is enjoying his best stretch with the Chicago Bulls in February

The Chicago Bulls traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey in the offseason despite already having Coby White and Zach LaVine in the backcourt. With Lonzo Ball returning from a nearly two-year injury layoff, Billy Donovan’s perimeter rotation became even more crowded. Nevertheless, Donovan persisted with a small ball lineup that yielded less-than-stellar results.

With LaVine traded to the Sacramento Kings, the offense has opened up for Giddey. He has more freedom to do what he wants and has become more aggressive in looking for his shots.

Before the LaVine trade, the former OKC Thunder star averaged 12.5 points per game. Since then, Giddey has been putting up 18.4 ppg on 48.9% shooting. Often criticized for his 3-point shooting, the Australian is hitting 47.4% of his shots from deep during that stretch.

Giddey’s usual versatility has been even more pronounced with an increased role on both ends of the floor. In February, he's averaging 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of a five-game losing streak but still hold the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-34 record. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the final play-in spot. The Bulls need Giddey at his best to hold off Tyrese Maxey and Co.

