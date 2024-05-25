Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Celtics guard's status for Game 3 (May 25)

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday is questionable for Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers. According to the team update, Holiday is down with a non-COVID illness. The two-time NBA All-Star is having an excellent series against the Pacers and has been a crucial part for the Celtics in the playoffs.

As the Celtics travel to Indiana for the first time in this series, if Holiday misses the game, it could be a huge blow to the team. Holiday has not only been playing exceptionally well on the offensive end, but he has also been the Celtics’ primary choice on the defensive end of the floor.

The Celtics will play the Pacers for Game 3 in Indiana. After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, the team will look to extend the lead. The Pacers had a chance to win Game 1, but Jaylen Brown's 3-point shot toward the end of regulation helped the Celtics to close out the game in overtime.

What happened to Jrue Holiday?

Jrue Holiday was well even after Game 2. However, according to Celtics reporter Chris Forsberg from NBC Boston, Holiday was experiencing non-COVID illness, making him questionable for Game 3.

Holiday was on the injury list with a knee injury before the playoffs started. However, since he had been cleared to play Game 1 against the Miami Heat in the opening round, Holiday hasn’t missed a game.

Jrue Holiday Stats vs. Indiana Pacers in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Holiday has played both games against the Pacers in this series. In two games, the Celtics guard has averaged 21.5 points per game, while shooting excellently both inside and outside the arc.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Pacers, Holiday scored 28 points, while shooting 62.5% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc. He also registered seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

In Game 2, the Celtics guard once again had an excellent game. He scored 15 points on 85.7% shooting from the floor and 75.0% shooting from the 3-point line. The 2021 NBA champion also had 10 assists.

This postseason, Holiday has been averaging 12.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is also shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc.