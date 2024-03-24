Is Kawhi Leonard playing today against Phialdelphia 76ers? Latest on 2-time NBA Finals MVP's status (March 24)

Kawhi Leonard will play on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers. The two-time NBA Finals MVP isn't on the LA Clippers' injury report. Leonard has been relatively healthy this year, missing only six games. He's played 63 games, the most he has since the 2016-17 season.

Leonard has averaged 23.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting on 53/42/88 splits. The Clippers boast a 44-25 record behind his heroics, seemingly poised to secure a homecourt advantage as the fourth seed.

LA will hope he can come up with another solid performance to help it improve to 46 wins with a positive result on Sunday.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard's most recent injury concern was related to his back. He exited the 118-100 loss against the Timberwolves on Mar. 12, experiencing back spasms. Fortunately for Leonard and the Clippers, it wasn't an ailment that occurred without contact, eliminating the chance of a long-term absence.

Before the back issue, Leonard dealt with injuries to his groin and hip, which saw him miss a combined six games.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 18 games against the Philadelphia 76ers. He's 15-3 against the Eastern Conference playoff contenders.

Leonard tallied 27 points and four rebounds in his last game against the Sixers in the 2022-23 season on Jan. 17, 2023. The Clippers lost that contest despite his efforts by a 120-110 margin.

With Joel Embiid out, the Clippers have a solid chance to win the game. They are the favorites, too. LA also has a homecourt advantage for this matchup.

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers?

Local TV operators NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports SoCal will broadcast the Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Clippers game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET (1:00 PM PT) at Crypto.com Arena, the Clippers homecourt.

Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey will be the marquee players in action. The game marks Harden's first matchup against the 76ers since his trade to the Clippers this season.

The Clippers are coming off consecutive wins, while the 76ers enter Sunday's contest with the opposite record. They have been in a downward spiral since Joel Embiid's, dropping to 9-15 after Friday's loss to the LA Lakers.

