Kawhi Leonard is expected to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The LA Clippers are far from the best they have been this season after a series of underwhelming performances saw them winning just six of their 13 games in March.

Much to their dismay, the Clips have not won a home game since March 9. However, with Russell Westbrook back in the lineup and LA's star trio could help the team get a strong finish to the regular season.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Leonard's back injury caused him a bit of trouble earlier this month. The two-time NBA Finals MVP left the game against T'Wolves on March 12 with back spasms, which resulted in a 118-100 loss. Luckily, it wasn't a serious injury as he was back in the very next game.

Prior to the back spasms, the small forward battled groin and hip injuries that sidelined him for a total of six games.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Sixers

Kawhi Leonard has consistently performed well against the Sixers, averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in his 19 matchups so far.

The teams last met at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, with the Sixers winning 121-107. The two-time NBA champion scored 20 points and six rebounds.

The Clippers have been relatively great this season, but a recent slump that coincided with an injury to their sixth man Russell Westbrook saw massive drop in their defensive performance, falling to 19th in efficiency and 22nd in defensive rebounding percentage.

However, there's a glimmer of hope for Clippers fans with the return of Westbrook, who produced a seamless performance against Pacers. He could be the missing piece they need to reach their full potential ahead of the postseason.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Sixers?

The Clippers' performance post the NBA All-Star break have been concering with a dismal 1-9 record against winning teams. Even coach Ty Lue lamented the way his team played recently by calling them 'soft' and demanded the leaders to take charge.

Sitting at 44-27 and fourth in the Western Conference standings, the Clippers can’t afford to start losing games now, especially with the red-hot Pelicans and Mavs lurking in the shadows.

The game will be broadcasted locally by NBC Sports and Bally Sports. Viewers from can also stream the game using NBA League Pass. The matchup is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Wells Fargo Arena.