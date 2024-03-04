Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 2-time Finals MVP's status (March 4)

Kawhi Leonard will play against the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday's marquee matchup. Leonard has been injury-free for the better part of this season, missing only five games. He's on track to play at least 65 games for the first time since 2017. His health has been critical to the Clippers' 39-20 season.

Leonard's averaged 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 53/44/89 splits. The Clippers will be glad he's available against the surging Bucks. Milwaukee has won its past five games, seemingly flipping the script under coach Doc Rivers after a tumultuous start.

What happened to Kawhi Leonard? Looking at his past injuries

Kawhi Leonard has missed four games because of a hip issue that he sustained against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 20. Leonard collided with Grant Williams, which led to his injury.

His other injury was an adductor issue. Leonard missed only one game with the injury on Feb. 14 against the Golden State Warriors. LA is 3-2 in his absence.

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Leonard has played 17 games against the Bucks. He's averaged 18.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 2.7 apg. He holds a 10-7 record against the Eastern Conference heavyweights. Leonard's last game against the Bucks was on Feb. 2, 2023. He had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 26.9% shooting in a 106-105 loss on the road.

The Bucks enter as the favorites on Monday again. The Clippers will need Kawhi Leonard to be at his best if they are to prevail against Milwaukee. Leonard has been firing on all cylinders of late and is coming off a 32-point outing against one of the Timberwolves' elite defense in a low-scoring affair that ended 89-88 in LA's favor.

Leonard will also have to play a critical role defensively against the Bucks, guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's done that before in the playoffs, and the Clippers don't have a better option, with Ivica Zubac and the other bigs likely tasked with guarding Brook Lopez.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks?

NBA TV will cover the LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game nationally, while Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Wisconsin will be the local operators. NBA League Pass will be the online streaming option for fans outside the US. Tipoff is at 8:00 pm ET.

Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Paul George, and James Harden could be among the marquee players suiting up for this matchup.