Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest update on 2-time NBA champion's status (Jan. 5)

Kawhi Leonard missed the LA Clippers' last four games in 2023 due to injury, but returned on New Year's Day to help beat the Miami Heat. The Clippers have won four games in a row heading into Friday's game away from Crypto.com Arena. But is Leonard playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans?

According to the latest Clippers injury report, only one player is set to miss the game at the Smoothie King Center. Moussa Diabite is out with a right hand injury, suffering a metacarpal fracture on Jan. 1st against the Heat.

That means Kawhi Leonard will be suiting up for the Clippers and trying to help them extend the winning streak to five. Leonard has been relatively healthy this season compared to his past years with the team. He's averaging 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Savannah and LeBron James share carousel of sons Bronny and Bryce showing off bounce on the same day

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

What happened to Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard played the first 27 games of the season for the LA Clippers before missing four straight games from Dec. 21 to Dec. 29. Leonard suffered a hip contusion against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 20. However, it seems like the injury was not new.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reporters after Leonard was ruled out that he initially suffered the injury on Dec. 8 against the Utah Jazz. He played through the injury before re-aggravating it in the win over the Mavericks.

Leonard became prone to injuries after joining the Clippers in the summer of 2019. He was just coming off winning his second NBA championship, leading the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. He missed a total of 151 regular-season games for the Clippers so far.

Also Read: LeBron James pulls off a Dillon Brooks, leaves media hanging without interview after 12-point outing in loss vs Heat

Kawhi Leonard stats vs. Pelicans

The LA Clippers will have their hands full against the New Orleans Pelicans. While the Clippers are among the hottest teams in the NBA at the moment, the Pelicans are on a four-game winning streak and have seven wins in their last 10 games. It could have been nine wins if they didn't blow a couple of games to the Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kawhi Leonard has faced the Pelicans 30 times in his NBA career, averaging 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 assists. Leonard has a winning record against New Orleans 20-10, but is 4-4 with the Clippers.

Also Read: "We s**k right now" - Anthony Edwards keeps it real amid Timberwolves' slump following loss to Pelicans