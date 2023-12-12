Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight against Sacramento Kings? Latest update on 5x All-Star's status (Dec. 12)

Kawhi Leonard has shut down his critics by appearing in every game this season for the LA Clippers. The five-time All-Star has even played back-to-backs. As the Clippers prepare to play on another consecutive night, fans wonder whether Leonard will continue his impressive streak.

Leonard will play tonight for the Clippers in their home game against the Sacramento Kings. He has been in exceptional form and injury-free, not featuring on the Clippers' injury report even once. Leonard is averaging 23.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 22 games, shooting on 49/42/86 splits.

Leonard is coming off a scorching run after dropping 41 and 34 points in his last two games against the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, respectively. The Clippers are 12-10, eighth in the Western Conference, and are looking to climb up the standings.

The Sacramento Kings are a strong opponent, so the Clippers will be glad to have Kawhi Leonard ready to go. LA will also see other stars, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, suit up in this volatile West Coast game.

Kawhi Leonard's rediscovers rhythm as James Harden settles with LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard turned out to be one of the most impacted star players upon James Harden's arrival in LA. Leonard's efficiency dropped, and so did his shot attempts. Along with the rest of the stars, he too seemed indecisive with his play as the Clippers got accustomed to Harden running point.

Leonard has averaged 28.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 55.6%, including 52.9% from 3 and 91.4% from the free throw line. The Clippers have gone 5-2 in that stretch. Leonard's return to form and Harden's improved chemistry with his new teammates put the Clippers back in the mix among the Western Conference's top favorites.

The Clippers look solid on both ends, too. Ty Lye has made efficient adjustments to ensure this star-studded lineup produces the desired results after a 0-6 run upon Harden's signing.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's availability also deserves credit for this. Lue has been able to tinker lineups around his leading stars, unlike the last two years, where they were consistently on the sidelines. The Clippers had no continuity, which hindered their prospects of playoff success.