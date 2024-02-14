Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Detroit Pistons? Latest on 2 time NBA Finals MVP’s status (February 14)

After facing off against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday night, Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are back in action Wednesday. Next up on the schedule is a meeting with Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

Despite playing last night, Kevin Durant is expected to suit up in this second leg of a back-to-back. The two-time Finals MVP was big for the Suns in their win over the Kings. In 38 minutes of action, he finished with 28 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Suns will be on their home floor when they take on the Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The matchup will be aired locally, with out-of-market fans being able to watch on NBA League Pass.

On the season, Durant is posting averages of 28.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He's also having one of his best shooting seasons with 53/44/86 splits.

Also read: "I’m taking Sabrina" - Kevin Durant changes his stance on NBA All-Star shootout contest winner after Steph Curry labels him as 'instigator'

How many games has Kevin Durant missed this season?

In his age 35 season, Kevin Durant is still playing at an elite level. What's more impressive is how he's been able to be a constant in the lineup for the Phoenix Suns. They had their injury woes early in the year, but the former MVP has only missed minimal time.

In total, Durant has missed just seven games this season. His most recent stint on the sidelines came at the beginning of January when he missed three straight. Since then, the All-Star forward has been available every night for Frank Vogel and the Suns.

Kevin Durant continues to change answer regarding NBA All-Star event

This weekend, Durant will be competing in his 14th NBA All-Star game. Leading up to the festivities, he's been asked multiple times about a first-ever event that is happening. Every time it gets brought up, Durant has said something different.

Aside from the NBA three-point contest, Steph Curry and WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu will be having a shootout of their own. When Durant was first asked who he thinks will win, he sided with his former Golden State Warriors teammate. However, he ended up flipping sides when he heard Curry didn't think he would pick him.

A few days ago, Durant was asked again to pick a winner. Despite what was said in the past, he decided to flip back to Curry's side. He even managed to make a joke about himself in the process.

Expand Tweet

Durant will likely be among the many stars in attendence to see these two square off. Curry decided to take this challenge after Ionescu posted a perfect score in the WNBA three-point contest last year.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!