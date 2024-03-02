Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest on former NBA MVP's status (March 2)

Kevin Durant will play on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets. The Phoenix Suns star is not on the team's injury report. The Suns have consecutive wins in their past two games, so Durant's availability is crucial to build on this momentum.

They have often struggled to do that, which sees them fighting to stay alive in the top six race for the Western Conference seedings. Phoenix is fifth in the West with a 35-24 record but is only one game clear of the seventh-placed Sacramento Kings and three of the ninth-placed Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is injury-free right now. However, he's dealt with other ailments before this season. KD has missed seven games, citing ankle and hamstring ailments. His last absence came in January when he dealt with the latter.

In 52 games, Durant averaged 27.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The 35-year-old has surprisingly been the most available of the Suns' big three despite being the oldest and most injury-prone star in the past four seasons.

Devin Booker has missed 10 games, while Bradley Beal has missed 29 games this season.

Kevin Durant stats vs. Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant has played 42 times against the Houston Rockets, averaging 26.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 4.1 apg. He holds a 17-25 record against the team from Texas. Durant has played three times against the Rockets this season.

He's averaged 26.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 4.1 apg in those games. The Suns are 2-1 in their season series against Houston. Durant had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 110-105 win the last time the Suns met the Rockets on Thursday.

Durant didn't shoot the ball well, making only 42.1% of his shots. He did make 10 trips to the foul line, missing three attempts.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant will hope for a better outing with the season series on the line. The Suns also need him to deliver big time to avoid the chance of slipping in the standings, as every result matters until the end of the regular season. There's not much to separate between teams placed 5th to 10th in the West the top six race is still wide open.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns?

Local TV operators Space City Home Network and Arizona Family 3TV/ Arizona's Family Sports will cover the Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game. Fans outside local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET.