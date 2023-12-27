Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Houston Rockets? Latest update on 2-time NBA champion's availability (Dec. 27)

Kevin Durant has been making headlines recently due to his reported frustrations with the Phoenix Suns' struggles this season. The Suns are on a three-game losing streak and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. But is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Houston Rockets?

According to the latest Suns' injury report, Durant is expected to play on Wednesday and try to end the team's skid. He'll be going up against the pesky defense of Dillon Brooks for the majority of the game.

There are six players on the injury report – Bradley Beal, Damion Lee, Nassir Little, Jusuf Nurkic and Josh Okogie. Beal and Lee remain out, while Nurkic and Okogie are tagged probably. Little is listed as available despite an orbital fracture, which means he'll have to wear a protective face mask.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant has only missed four games this season, which is huge for the Phoenix Suns. Durant has been plagued by injuries since he tore his right Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals when he was still with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant's last absence was on Dec. 12 against the Warriors due to a minor left ankle sprain. He suffered seven days prior in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals against the LA Lakers. He missed two games because of the injury, but has stayed healthy since then.

The only problem for Durant at the moment is the Suns' struggles to win a lot of games. They are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a record of 14-15 and are on a three-game losing streak. They got spanked by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at home on Christmas

Kevin Durant's stats vs the Rockets

Kevin Durant has faced the Houston Rockets 39 times in the regular season during his career. Durant has a losing record of 15-24 against the Rockets, but is averaging 26.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in those games.

KD's career-high versus the Rockets in the regular season is 42 points, which he accomplished on March 11, 2014, when he was still with the OKC Thunder. It was during his MVP season as well, leading the Thunder to a 106-98 win.

On the other hand, Durant's career-low against Houston is a measly four points in his rookie season with the Seattle SuperSonics. It was an abysmal performance on April 4, 2008, with the Rockets getting the 79-66 victory.

