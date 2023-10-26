Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against LA Lakers? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (26th October)

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns past fellow title contender Golden State Warriors on Tuesday's season opener (108-104). The superstar duo combined for 50 points, as Durant posted 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Booker added a game-high 32 points.

The two megastars covered the gap of Bradley Beal, who was out with an injury. Thus, we never saw the first appearance of Phoenix Big Three.

This is expected to happen Thursday night vs the LA Lakers as well, as both Booker and Beal are listed on the Suns' official injury report. Booker is dealing with soreness in his left foot, while Beal has a lower back injury (tightness). Both are listed as doubtful for the game, and their participation will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is not part of the Suns' injury report and is good to go for the clash with the Lakers and LeBron James. Based on Booker and Beal's status, the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP should be the only megastar available for Phoenix tonight.

Kevin Durant focused on winning with the Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant started his first full season with the Phoenix Suns with a big win over the Golden State Warriors. The superstar forward joined the franchise in February, but played in just eight regular-season games, due to injury, and 11 postseason games, as Phoenix got eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals.

This year, Kevin Durant hopes things will be better. He has already left behind the turbulent, four-year stint with the Brooklyn Nets and enjoys the 'stability' that the Suns offer him.

Durant told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sport:

"That stuff helps, it’s good to have stability. To be able to know what you’re going into. Last year [in Brooklyn], I didn’t know until right before training camp what was going to happen. But it was good to build with the team throughout the whole summer."

Phoenix is in a win-now mode, following the acquisition of Bradley Beal during the summer, and can't afford to lose this season. The Suns want to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2021 and the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

The addition of Bradley Beal allows the franchise to create its own Big Three and Durant revealed that he played a part in this trade, pushing the Suns to land the three-time All-Star guard.

"I just want to be aware on making decisions, who should be on the team, I give my suggestions and input and hopefully they take it in and value my opinion. But if they don’t, I still come to work and do my job," Durant added.

Kevin Durant wants to help the Suns defeat the Lakers tonight before returning to Phoenix for the first home game of the season on Saturday vs the Utah Jazz.