Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on the former MVP’s availability

Kevin Durant has missed the Phoenix Suns’ last three games due to a right hamstring strain. The Suns have been tightlipped about his status for Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. KD has been ruled questionable but it looks like he will be unable to play for the fourth game in a row.

Durant was his usual elite self in the Suns’ 112-107 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 31. He didn’t look like he suffered any injury in the said game. KD played 39 minutes and had a team-high 31 points, to go with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block.

Many thought that Durant’s appearance on the injury report a day later was the Suns only being extremely careful with him. The popular idea was that Phoenix wanted to hold him out in the second game of a back-to-back set.

The hamstring issue must be serious enough that KD is in danger of missing his fourth straight game. He could be in street clothes again on Sunday when the Phoenix Suns host the Memphis Grizzlies.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

When Kevin Durant suffered the hamstring injury wasn’t ascertained. There was no indication of such an issue in the Phoenix Suns’ win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 30. Durant looked as healthy as he has been all season.

It wasn’t until the Suns’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers that the injury came up. Phoenix wasn’t just holding him out for the second night of a back-to-back. The former MVP is still dealing with the said injury.

Reports have surfaced that the two-time NBA Finals MVP has been limited in practice. There is a big chance that he will not be available again on Sunday.

If Kevin Durant remains sidelined on Wednesday, his next opportunity to play will be on Monday against the LA Clippers. Phoenix will again be playing the second night of a back-to-back which will be against the Clippers this time.

Suns coach Frank Vogel told the media that Durant’s injury is not long-term. The “Slim Reaper,” according to him, is considered day-to-day. KD will likely get the chance to suit up any time the training staff gives him the clearance to play.

Kevin Durant's stats vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Kevin Durant has faced the Memphis Grizzlies 43 times in his career. He is averaging 27.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists against them. Phoenix is unbeaten in two games against the Grizzlies this season largely due to his performances.

In his last game against the Grizzlies, he had 27 points, five assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal. Memphis will have a better chance of winning Sunday’s game if the 13x All-Star is ruled out.