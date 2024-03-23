Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest on 2-time NBA champion's status (March 23)

Kevin Durant will play on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is not on the Phoenix Suns' injury report for this marquee matchup with Victor Wembanyama. The 14-time NBA All-Star has been healthy since Jan. 7, playing 35 consecutive games.

In 63 appearances, he's averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting on 52/41/86 splits. Durant's health has been key to the Suns' staying afloat amid Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's frequent injury troubles.

Durant hadn't played more than 60 games a season since his comeback from an Achilles surgery in the 2020-21 season.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant's most recent injury was a hamstring soreness. He missed three consecutive games due to that issue before returning in Phoenix's 121-115 loss against the Grizzlies on Jan. 7. Durant hasn't been on the injury report since then. The Suns are 5-2 without the two-time NBA champion.

Kevin Durant stats vs. San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Durant has averaged 25.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 4.2 apg against the Spurs in 41 outings. The former MVP is 21-20 against the Suns' conference rivals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Durant had 28 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 132-121 loss for the Suns. He shot 66.7%, going 3 of 5 from deep, but Victor Wembanyama steered the Spurs to an improbable with 38 points and 10 rebounds on 57.7% shooting.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs?

Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona Family Sports and Bally Sports Southwest (San Antonio) will broadcast the Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs game live. Fans outside local regions can watch the action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET at Frost Bank Center, the Spurs' homecourt.

The Suns enter this game with a 6-3 run and consecutive wins in their past two outings. They are 41-29, seventh in the West. Phoenix is contending for the sixth seed, which grants automatic qualification to the playoffs.

Every game is a must-win contest for the Suns as they are facing stiff competition from at least four other teams in the Western Conference standings top-six race.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are last in the conference with a 15-55 record. They are coming off a 2-7 run and back-to-back losses in their previous two outings. However, they matched up well against Phoenix the last time the teams met, so they will hope for a similar result on Saturday despite being the underdogs.