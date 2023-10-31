Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against San Antonio Spurs? Latest injury update from Phoenix Suns (October 31st)

Kevin Durant is expected to be the only superstar available for the Phoenix Suns in the home game vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. The superstar guard is not part of the injury report, so he is good to go for tonight's game against the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.

Bradley Beal is out for a fourth straight game with back spasms, while Devin Booker, who has missed the last two games with a left ankle sprain, is doubtful. Thus, it is pretty likely that the Suns will protect him and will rule him out for the game to avoid further damage.

With Kevin Durant as their lone superstar, Phoenix has gone 1-1 and they are 2-1 this season. For their part, the Spurs are 1-2 and will have a full roster available for tonight's game.

Kevin Durant addresses first game vs. Spurs' Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama has created a lot of hype in his first official NBA games and has received high praise from superstars and coaches about his potential. Now, he is about to face another megastar in Kevin Durant, with the two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP expecting a tough battle:

"Those tall long athletic guys are always tough to play against we have to be aware," Durant said, via Damian Adams of Burn City Sports.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.0 spg and 1.7 bpg, while Kevin Durant has averages of 27.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 4.0 apg.

"Everybody's going to be physical with him and try to knock him off-balance. He's got to get used to that," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, via NBA.com.

Durant is coming off a 39-point game against the LA Lakers and a 26-point performance vs. the Jazz, in the two games that has played as the Suns' sole superstar.

"He did a phenomenal job early in the game facilitating for his teammates. And then everybody else gets involved, makes a couple shots and then they're a little charged up more on the defensive end and he doesn't have to do so much," Phoenix coach Frank Vogel said Monday, via NBA.com.

At the same time, coach Vogel provided an update for Beal and Booker, who are out with injuries:

"Getting closer, but not there yet," he said.

Kevin Durant and the Suns aim at nothing but the championship this season. Durant will need to carry the team for a little longer until Devin Booker and Bradley Beal return, and he is optimistic that once the big three are together, the Suns will have their best chance of challenging for the championship.