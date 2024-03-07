Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on 2-time NBA Finals MVP's status (March 7)

Kevin Durant will play on Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors. The two-time NBA Finals MVP isn't on the Phoenix Suns injury report. Durant has stayed healthy since January. He's missed only seven games this season. The Suns, who have dealt with injuries to Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, have stayed afloat because of KD's availability.

Durant has averaged 27.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 52/52/86 splits. The Suns are 36-26 this season, in contention to finish top six in the Western Conference standings and achieve direct qualification to the NBA Playoffs.

What happened to Kevin Durant?

Durant's most recent injury was a hamstring issue. He sustained that in January and missed three games. He's had an ankle injury before that, which kept him out for four games. The Suns are 5-2 in his absence this season. Durant has played 27 consecutive games, leading to Thursday's contest.

Kevin Durant stats vs. Toronto Raptors

Kevin Durant has played 29 games against the Toronto Raptors, averaging 26.1 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 4.7 apg. He's 20-9 against the Eastern Conference outfit. Durant had 30 points, four rebounds and six assists on 36.7% shooting when the Suns met the Raptors earlier this season at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 28.

Phoenix lost that game 112-105. Durant will hope for a better outing after struggling from the field. With Devin Booker out again, that will be the key to the Suns' success. The Raptors are missing Scottie Barnes, but they can be solid defensively on their day and cause Phoenix a plethora of troubles.

The Suns have struggled with their offense these past few games, including Durant, so the Raptors will have a legitimate shot if they can force another inefficient game from KD.

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns?

Local TV operators SN and Arizona Family 3TV/ Arizona Family Sports will cover the Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns game. Fans outside local regions can catch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center, the Suns' homecourt.

The Raptors are 23-39 on the season, 12th in the East. They are coming off a 1-3 record in their past four games. Meanwhile, the Suns are 36-26, sixth in the West, coming off a 3-2 run.

The Suns will be the favorites, entering this game with better momentum and homecourt advantage. They beat the Nuggets 117-107 in overtime in their previous outing. Meanwhile, the Raptors are coming off a 139-98 blowout loss to the Pelicans.