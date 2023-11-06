Is Klay Thompson playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Latest injury update from Golden State Warriors (November 6) 

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. They will now face the Detroit Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back, with the game scheduled for Monday. The Warriors have enjoyed a strong start to the season, registering five wins in their first seven games.

At the time of writing, Klay Thompson is expected to participate in the contest. Thompson played 31 minutes against the Cavaliers, scoring 15 points while also impressing as a defender, guarding multiple positions.

Thompson is in the final year of his current contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The Warriors' front office is handling Thompson's impending free agency in a similar fashion to how they handled Draymond Green's last season by waiting until the end of the season and offering a deal based on his production.

Golden State's good start to the season will be heartening for the team's fan base. Thompson's importance as a defender and floor spacer will work in his favor when he negotiates a new contract at the end of the season.

Why Klay Thompson's new defensive role is so important for the Golden State Warriors this season

Steve Kerr has tasked Klay Thompson with using his strength and positional versatility to guard bigger opponents without the risk of being cooked off the dribble when guarding on the perimeter. So far, that defensive switch has worked well.

The Warriors' lack of size within their roster means that Thompson's defensive upside when guarding bigger opponents will be key to their chances of success. When Draymond Green is on the court, he may guard opposing fours, allowing Thompson to switch on to small forwards, too.

Yet, after two major injuries, finding ways to keep Thompson away from quicker, shiftier guards is important. The All-Star sharpshooter is still a high-level defender. However, Kerr needs to put him in positions to succeed, which is why his defensive role change for the upcoming season makes so much sense.

The Western Conference is littered with elite wings and forwards. Having multiple defenders that can slide up and down positions is integral to a highly functioning system. Golden State's intense brand of defense is designed to speed up their opponents and create unforced errors.

Klay Thompson's foot speed and basketball IQ will pose a different type of threat to opposing forwards and could be key to the Warriors' push toward a deep postseason run.