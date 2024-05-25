Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on the former All-Star’s status (May 25)

Kristaps Porzingis will still be in street clothes when the Boston Celtics invade Indiana to face the Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Latvian last saw action for the Celtics in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against the Miami Heat. Previously thought to be just hamstring soreness, his team later announced that he suffered a right soleus strain.

The No. 1 team in the East after the regular season seems fine without the 7-foot-2 center manning the paint. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown still around, the Cs are 8-1 since their lanky center went down with an injury. They are also 2-0 in the ECF despite missing his services.

What happened to Kristaps Porzingis?

Kristaps Porzingis appeared to have rolled his ankle in the first half against the Heat. Two possessions later, he suddenly pulled up while trying to set a screen for one of his teammates. He promptly signaled Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla to take him out.

The former New York Knicks star gingerly walked back to the bench before eventually going to the locker room. He was spotted pulling up his jersey to cover his face in frustration. Porzingis has been dealing with calf problems all season long but the Celtics were hoping he had finally shaken it off in time for the playoffs.

When will Kristaps Porzingis return?

Multiple reports have already surfaced that the Latvian could return as early as Game 4 on the road against the Pacers. During Boston’s semifinal series versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, he seemed to signal that he was going to be ready sooner rather than later.

If Porzingis does return, Mazzulla’s squad will be even more favored to reach the 2024 NBA Finals. With the Latvian back, he will return to the starting lineup and move the ever-reliable Al Horford back to the bench. Porzingis’ rim-protecting and floor-spacing skills, which proved to be lethal in the regular season, will be gladly welcomed back by the team.

Porzingis’ stats vs Indiana Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 19.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in seven career meetings with the Indiana Pacers. In his last game against them, he had a 17-point, 12-rebound, two-assist and one-block night in the Celtics’ 129-124 win back in January.

Where to watch Game 3 of Celtics-Pacers?

ESPN will air the game on national TV as it happens in Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers’ home floor. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.