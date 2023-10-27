Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update from Dallas Mavericks (27th October)

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks kicked off their season with a tough road win over the San Antonio Spurs in Victor Wembanyama's official NBA debut (119-126). Irving, in his first full season with the Mavericks, had 22 points and six assists, on 10/24 shooting and 1/8 from beyond the arc, on 36 minutes on the floor.

Dallas faced some tough competition against San Antonio and needed a stellar performance and a triple-double by Luka Doncic (33 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, 13/25 shooting, 3/11 from beyond the arc, on 34 minutes) to defeat the Spurs.

On Friday, the Mavs host the Brooklyn Nets in their first home game of the season, with the Nets coming off a home loss in a late thriller vs the Cleveland Cavaliers (114-113).

Kyrie Irving is not part of Dallas' official injury report, thus he is good to for Friday's matchup. In addition, the Mavs will have a full roster available for the game. On the other hand, Brooklyn will have Nic Claxton (left ankle sprain) and Dariq Whitehead (right foot surgery) unavailable.

Kyrie Irving calls February's trade request the 'best decision' of his career

Kyrie Irving will face his former team on Friday and talked about this matchup with reporters on Thursday. The All-Star guard had a turbulent four-year stint with the Nets and left Brooklyn in February to join Dallas.

Even though he admitted that he has no hard feelings towards the franchise, he revealed that his trade request was the 'best decision' of his career.

"I was never on bad terms with the organization. I just think there was a lot of chaos and noise as usual from the media. I'm not going to blame you guys or anything," Irving said on Thursday.

"But again, nobody really knew what was going on behind the scenes. And I'm sure that people have their sources they go to (for) what was going on and what really happened," he added.

"But for me, it was the best decision of my career. Just to be able to ask for a trade. I knew I needed peace of mind. It was rough all the way around."

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were Brooklyn's best chance of claiming the championship. However, their stint with the team was not only turbulent but disappointing as well, due to injuries and their inability to lead the team to a deep playoff run.

Thus, their trade requests and decisions to leave (Durant joined the Phoenix Suns) was a win-win situation for all sides.

Now with Dallas, Kyrie Irving is hopeful he will have the opportunity to challenge for the second championship of his career, playing alongside Luka Doncic.