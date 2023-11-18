Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Dallas Mavericks superstar's availability status revealed (Nov. 18)

Kyrie Irving's availability is under the microscope as the Dallas Mavericks look to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks and overcome the reigning champions Denver Nuggets to climb to the top of the Western Conference. The Nuggets and the Mavs share the same record on top of the West (9-3), but Dallas can surpass them with a win tonight.

Irving sat out Wednesday's 130-117 road win over the Washington Wizards while dealing with a foot injury.

"The left foot’s bothering him. It’s sore. So we’re just not going to take any chances," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before the Wizards game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Irving practiced with the team on Friday and is good to go for the matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Bucks. So, yes, Kyrie Irving will suit up vs. Milwaukee tonight after missing his third game of the season on Wednesday. He is averaging 22.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg and 6.7 apg, on 46.0 percent from the field and 40.3 ppg from beyond the arc.

This is not the first time that questions about Irving's availability have popped up for the Dallas Mavericks, as the superstar guard has been battling injuries over the past few weeks.

Kyrie Irving talks dealing with injuries to groin and foot over the past few weeks

Irving missed most of the preseason with injuries to the groin and foot, while he has been out of three of Dallas' first 12 games, primarily because of his foot. The former NBA champion talked about dealing with these injuries.

"[I’m] doing everything possible to be smart about where my body is," Kyrie Irving said. "Just taking the necessary steps with our training staff to ensure I stay in shape. One of the worst things is to deal with injuries in preseason, but it's all part of the game. You don't want an injury to carry over into the longevity of the season."

Coming off a disappointing end to the season and a playoff elimination, the Mavs want to get back on track this year and maintain a title-contending status. Thus, they view Kyrie Irving as a cornerstone of the team's success and want to keep him fully healthy.