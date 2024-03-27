Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on former All-Star's status (March 27)

LaMelo Ball will not play on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former All-Star will miss his 29th consecutive game. He last played on Jan. 26 in a 138-104 home loss to the Houston Rockets. Ball played 23 minutes before an injury-related exit ended his night with 15 points, eight assists and two steals.

The Charlotte Hornets franchise cornerstone has appeared in only 22 games this year, averaging 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists, shooting on 43/36/87 splits. Ball hasn't seen the floor more than 58 times since the start of last season after being limited to 36 appearances in 2022-23.

The Hornets, 17-54 on the season, are out of playoffs contention again amid Ball's absence.

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

Ball is out because of a right ankle tendinopathy. He has been deemed close to returning several times amid his recovery, but not lately. Ball seems uncomfortable with his ankle, which has probably kept him out this long. He was sidelined last year with the same issue, and the injury bothered him at the start of this season, too.

No timetable available for LaMelo Ball's return

LaMelo Ball's season might be done. There's no timetable available for his return, despite the former All-Star returning to practice early in March. The Hornets haven't revealed much since then. Charlotte isn't in contention for the postseason, which has given it the leeway of letting Ball take time for his recovery.

It's a nagging issue, which has kept Ball out for 90+ games since last year, so it's ideal for the Hornets to take all kinds of precautions with him ahead of a crucial phase for the franchise.

The Hornets have committed to a rebuild after moving on from veterans Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward at the trade deadline. Their focus has shifted to building a team around LaMelo Ball and No.2 pick Brandon Miller.

The young duo hasn't seen much playing time together amid Ball's injury issues. The Hornets don't want that to be the case next year, contributing to Ball potentially remaining out for the rest of the year.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southeast (Charlotte) will broadcast the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets game. Fans outside local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT on the Hornets' home floor, Spectrum Center.