Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest on former All-Star guard's status (March 19)

LaMelo Ball will not play on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic. The Charlotte Hornets star will remain on the sidelines for the 26th consecutive game. LaMelo has played only 22 games this season. He has been injured for most of the last two seasons, playing a combined 58 games.

The Hornets have entered a rebuild after struggling to contend for the playoffs with veterans like Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward. They were both shipped off at the trade deadline as Charlotte decided to build around LaMelo and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LaMelo Ball?

LaMelo Ball's time on the sidelines continues because of a right ankle tendinitis issue. It was initially a right ankle soreness issue, which he first experienced on Jan. 26 in a 138-104 home loss to the Houston Rockets. LaMelo's ailment changed midway through his recovery.

He was deemed close to returning at the beginning of March. Hornets HC Steve Clifford revealed that LaMelo had ramped up his on-court work.

However, the Hornets seem to be cautious with his recovery, as it’s the same issue that kept him out for most of last season.

Will LaMelo Ball return this season? Exploring possible timeline

LaMelo Ball could be ruled out for the rest of the season. The Charlotte Hornets are out of the playoff picture, so they don't have the motive to rush LaMelo's comeback. They can allow him to recover for the last month of the season and through the summer without aggravating his injury.

The Hornets can start fresh next season with LaMelo available for training camp, preseason and opening night. Their revamp with him and Brandon Miller as the franchise centerpieces can be underway then, which is crucial with LaMelo entering his fifth NBA season.

The Hornets haven’t made the playoffs since drafting him with the No. 3 pick. They could push for at least a top 10 spot next year with veterans like Grant Williams and Seth Curry on the roster.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic?

Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports Florida will broadcast the Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic game. Fans outside the local regions can watch the contest online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at Kia Center, the Magic's home court.

Paolo Banchero, Brandon Miller and Franz Wagner will be among the marquee players for this contest.

The Hornets are 17-51, 13th in the East, while the 40-28 Magic are playoffs-bound as the fifth seed.