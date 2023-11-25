Is LeBron James playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on LA Lakers star's availability (Nov. 25)

LeBron James has been on the LA Lakers’ injury report since colliding with Kevin Durant in a game against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10. He sat out his first game of the season in the Lakers’ next game, but has been cleared to play since then. James, though, has been ruled questionable in each of his last six games but eventually gets the clearance to play a few hours before tip-off. That may be the trend heading into Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers begin a four-game road trip with a visit to a place he called home for most of his career. “King James” returns to Cleveland where he will hope to lead the Lakers to a win after losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

LeBron James is dealing with a bruised left calf. Over the past few games, he has been asked about the status of the said injury. The four-time MVP has said a few times that he’s not 100% but he’s ready to go. LA’s training staff will continue to closely monitor him and then likely decide just hours before game time if he’s available.

James’ presence will be crucial for the Lakers. They will not have Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion). Cam Reddish, like the NBA’s all-time points leader, is also questionable due to left adductor soreness. Anthony Davis is probable but is expected to play.

Hachimura and Reddish have been playing key roles for the team. If Reddish is unable to suit up again, the Lakers’ injury-riddled roster will be even more compromised. There is a big chance, though, that LeBron James gets the nod to play. The NBA didn’t have games during Thanksgiving so he’s had a day to rest his bruised left calf.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The LA Lakers are +4.5 underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. If LeBron James had been ruled out, the odds may have been more than what Vegas bookies have given.

Cleveland may also not have Donovan Mitchell who is dealing with a right hamstring strain. Isaac Okoro is also questionable as the Cavaliers manage his left knee. Jerome Ty, Ricky Rubio and Wade Dean will all be sidelined.

Even without Mitchell, a roster that has Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and Caris Levert is still formidable. Playing in front of a likely sold-out crowd will also give them a boost.

If LeBron James is available, LA’s chances will improve. James could still lead an injury-riddled lineup to a win on the road. They also could lose but the Lakers might be able to cover the spread with him in the lineup.