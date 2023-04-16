Is LeBron James playing tonight against Grizzlies? Latest injury report on Lakers’ superstar ahead of matchup (April 16, 2023)

LeBron James is probable in Game 1 of the series between the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. James has been a staple in the Lakers’ injury report due to a sore right foot since March 26.

“King James,” though, is expected to play as the seventh-seeded Lakers visit the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies. James hasn’t played since April 11 when they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves to grab the 7th seed in the playoffs.

Underdog NBA @Underdog__NBA LeBron James (foot) probable for Sunday. LeBron James (foot) probable for Sunday.

LeBron James played 45 minutes, finishing with a team-best 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the win over the Timberwolves. He didn’t play like he was bothered by a sore right foot in leading the Lakers to a playoff-clinching win.

James hasn’t missed a game for the Lakers since returning on March 26 due to a right foot injury that almost cost him the season.

Unless an unexpected setback happens, the four-time MVP is expected to suit up for the Lakers tonight.

LeBron James has never played against the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs

LeBron James is playing in his fifth season in the Western Conference but has not met the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs. He has missed the playoffs twice, won the 2020 NBA Championship and was eliminated in the first round in 2021 in Los Angeles.

How far he’ll get into the postseason this year is yet to be determined. However, the Lakers' 17-9 record after the trade deadline is the second-best in the Western Conference. LA tied a franchise-worst 2-10 start but have found their groove and chemistry over the last two months.

Standing in James and the Lakers’ way are the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, led by All-Star guard Ja Morant. Memphis made it to the playoffs for the third straight time. They were eliminated in the first round in 2021 and lost to the eventual champs Golden State Warriors in 2022.

LeBron James is 28-15 against the Memphis Grizzlies in his career. He has averaged 25.4 PPG, 7.9 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals against the emerging Western Conference powerhouse.

The Lakers won the season series against the Grizzlies 2-1. “King James” played just one game in the teams’ head-to-head matchups. He had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in rallying Los Angeles to a 122-121 victory.

How the 19x NBA All-Star plays in this series will be a big factor in determining whether the Lakers go home or move on to the semifinals.

