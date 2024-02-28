Is LeBron James playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on 20-time NBA All-Star's status (February 28)

LeBron James' status for Wednesday night's LA Lakers-LA Clippers game is questionable. LeBron will likely play despite the 50-50 status. He's carried the same tag on the injury report since November but missed only eight games this season. His schedule seems to be planned, too, as LeBron hasn't been a late scratch often.

In 51 games, LeBron has averaged a team-high 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists, shooting on 52/40/74 splits. The Lakers, 31-28 on the season, have dropped to 10th in the Western Conference standings with a 1-2 start, post the NBA All-Star break.

There's not much room for LeBron to rest at this point as the regular season enters the final stretch, and the Lakers eager to secure the best possible seeding.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James is on the LA Lakers injury report, citing a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. The ailment has bothered him since January. LeBron recently got treatment on it after the All-Star break, which saw him miss LA's 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 22.

LeBron has played the past two games. LA played their last game on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix, so they got three days off, which could be a factor in allowing LeBron to play Wednesday.

LeBron James stats vs. LA Clippers

LeBron has played 44 games against the LA Clippers, averaging 25.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 6.8 apg. He holds a 25-19 record against the LA Lakers' crosstown rivals. However, since moving to LA, LeBron has only won five times in 16 games against the Clippers.

He's 2-0 against former coach Ty Lue's roster. The Lakers lost in their previous outing against the Clippers on Jan. 23 with LeBron on the sidelines because of his ankle injury. In the two games LeBron has played, he's tallied 30.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 7.0 apg.

He had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 106-103 win when he last played against the Clippers on Jan. 6.

With the Clippers losing four of their last seven games and Paul George sidelined, the Lakers will be licking their chops to win their first season series against their crosstown rivals since the 2011-12 season.

The win would also pile on the Clippers' misery and potentially prove vital in them dropping out of the top four. Meanwhile, the Lakers will get a solid chance to gain momentum and string wins together ahead of a critical stretch.