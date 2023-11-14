Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest injury report from the LA Lakers (14th November)

LeBron James missed his first game of the season when he sat out the LA Lakers’ 116-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The four-time MVP is dealing with a left calf contusion and has been ruled questionable for Tuesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Lakers are always going to be extra cautious when it comes to any injury to James. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he remains unavailable against the 2-8 Grizzlies.

The Lakers, as they have shown in the past, will put James’ health over anything else, particularly if it’s early in the season. He could get much-needed rest after playing full throttle for most of the season. The only time he played less than 30 mins was against the Denver Nuggets and versus the Houston Rockets in a blowout loss.

Still, no one will be surprised if LeBron James will push to play. He may be feeling better after the morning shootaround and be a game-time decision. Laker Nation will be hoping he gets to suit up for the team after missing the game versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

James is in his 21st season but he remains the Lakers’ most reliable player. He is averaging 25.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in nine games. Darvin Ham will surely miss his presence and impact if he is unable to see action.

When will LeBron James return if he misses the game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

After the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the LA Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. LA’s training staff might look to give LeBron James rest versus Memphis before giving him the go signal to suit up against Sacramento.

The Lakers will not look past the Grizzlies but they surely have their eye on the Kings. Memphis is one of the worst teams on offense, which will give Darvin Ham’s team some leeway if James doesn’t play. The Kings, though, will likely pose a bigger problem. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader might be needed more in that game.

If the calf bruise, however, needs more time to heal, LeBron James might be available next on Nov. 17 against the Portland Trail Blazers. James would have been sidelined for six days if his return date was versus Portland.

James' contused calf should be healed during that stretch. Unless there is a bigger problem than what is reported, the four-time MVP should be ready to lead the Lakers when they have their rematch against the Blazers.