Is LeBron James playing tonight against New Orleans Pelicans? Latest update on 4x MVP's availability (Dec. 7) 

LeBron James and the LA Lakers hope to continue their 100% record in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a semifinal win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Although LeBron is listed as questionable on the injury report, the Lakers's superstar will play tonight.

He has traveled with the team to Las Vegas. The four-time MVP has been questionable for every game since sustaining a calf contusion against the Phoenix Suns in the Lakers' opening NBA In-Season Tournament game. James has been absent just once since then.

LeBron has looked in solid condition for the better part of the season. The Lakers decided to monitor his minutes and restrict him around the 29-minute mark to balance his workload in year 21. However, the team's other injury absences and streaky form altered their plans.

LeBron James, soon to be 39, remains the team's best player. He has been crucial to their 5-0 streak in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The four-time MVP is among the favorites to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament MVP award.

LeBron has averaged 26.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.8 steals on 56.5% shooting in five games of the In-Season Tournament.

He has shown flashes of his peak self with the high stakes and games going deep. Lakers fans can hope for more of the same during tonight's contest against the Pelicans.

LeBron James wants to get the best of 'Father Time'

LeBron James has been besting his critics' doubts over the last few years as he inches closer to the end of his illustrious NBA career. LeBron flirted with the idea of retiring after the Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

He had labored through 20 games in the postseason, dealing with a foot injury that needed surgery in the offseason. It could've been a season-ending injury.

However, he found a way to make himself available and ready to go towards the business end of the season as the Lakers battled to secure a playoff spot after starting the year 2-10.

The four-time champion wasn't in the best of spirits when he told about being unsure of his prospects of returning for year 21, but it only took him a few months to realize that he was far from done.

Six weeks into the season, LeBron James wants to continue defying 'Father Time.'

"I want to continue to defy the odds, continue to have this battle with Father Time that for so long everyone has said is undefeated," LeBron said after leading the Lakers to a 106-103 win over against the Suns on Tuesday. "Trying to give him one loss," he added.

LeBron has looked extra motivated with the competitive nature of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The level he has played at has been impeccable and never seen before for someone his age. The battle against 'Father Time' doesn't seem over yet, but LeBron has the upper hand for now.