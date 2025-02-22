Is LeBron James playing tonight against Nuggets? Latest on Lakers superstar's status for blockbuster game (Feb. 22)

LeBron James is expected to take the court for the LA Lakers in their highly anticipated matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The veteran forward is listed as "probable" on the team's injury report due to left foot injury management. The 21-time All-Star has been battling nagging injuries for much of the season but has continued to play through them.

The Lakers are coming off a back-to-back and despite lingering discomfort in his left leg, LeBron played in both games. He was initially listed as questionable for each but was later upgraded to available before tip-off.

Reports initially suggested that the four-time league MVP would sit out one of the two back-to-back games. However, LeBron chose to lead the team in both matchups and Luka Doncic’s absence against the Portland Trail Blazers likely influenced that decision.

In Doncic’s absence, LeBron delivered a spectacular performance, guiding the Lakers to a hard-fought victory. He finished with 40 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting an efficient 14 of 24 from the field, including 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Saturday’s matchup against Denver will mark LeBron’s second meeting with the Nuggets this season. He previously faced Nikola Jokic and company in an earlier game, where the Lakers suffered a heavy 127-102 defeat. In that outing, LeBron had a quiet performance, recording 18 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets?

The LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT).

The Lakers vs. Nuggets game will be broadcast live ABC and ESPN+ while live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

