Is LeBron James playing tonight against Philadelphia 76ers? Latest on four-time NBA MVP's status (March 22)

LeBron James will likely play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night despite being listed as questionable on the LA Lakers' injury report. James has carried the same status for nearly every game he's been iffy for since November. However, he's suited up more often than not, missing only nine games this season. Most of James' absences have been announced by the Lakers in advance.

In 60 appearances, he's averaged 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists on 53.2% shooting, including 40.6% from 3-point range. James has missed two of the Lakers' 10 games since the All-Star break.

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron James has had a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury since Jan. 4. It's a non-contact injury caused due to overuse. With 60 games played in his 21st season, James could deal with the issue until the Lakers' last game of the year. The injury only heals with rest, and LA can't afford to miss LeBron's services with the seedings on the line.

The Lakers are contending for the sixth spot in the conference. However, they are ninth with a 37-32 record, three games back in the loss column from the sixth-placed Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron James stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

James has averaged 27.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg and 7.9 apg in 55 games against the Philadelphia 76ers. He's 38-17 against the Eastern Conference team. James' highest-scoring effort was a 44-point outing against the Sixers on Apr. 6, 2018.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer suffered his career-worst loss in his last game against the Sixers as the Lakers were thrashed 138-94 on Nov. 27. James had it going offensively, with 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

However, LA's shambolic defense didn’t have any answers for the Sixers. The Lakers allowed the Sixers to shoot 22 of 46 from 3-point range, taking the game away from the get-go.

Lakers on a 0-7 losing streak against 76ers

The Lakers enter Friday's contest behind a seven-game losing streak against the 76ers. LeBron James has been a part of four of those losses. With his career's worst defeat on his mind, the four-time MVP will be keen to get his lick back.

The Lakers have a terrific chance to win, as the 76ers are without Joel Embiid in the lineup. Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and James should be the biggest beneficiaries of that, as they will have a better shot at scoring on the interior without the reigning MVP.