Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from LA Lakers (11th October)

The LA Lakers and the Sacramento Kings continue their preparation for the coming 2023-24 NBA season. The Lakers will be heading into their third preseason game tonight while the Kings will be suiting up for their second. LA beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-16 while Sacramento was blown away by the Toronto Raptors 112-99 in their last respective games. Expect both teams to experiment again when they battle on the Kings’ home floor.

Lakers superstar LeBron James, however, will not be seeing action after his preseason debut against the Nets. Per a report from Khobi Price:

“Darvin Ham says LeBron James won't be available for tomorrow's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ham and the coaching staff are carefully planning James’ preseason games. He sat out in the Lakers’ loss to the Golden State Warriors before playing 17 minutes against Brooklyn. “King James” finished with 10 points, five assists, one steal and one block.

The four-time MVP is reportedly expecting to play half of the Lakers’ seven preseason games. He could be on the court every other time his team takes the court. James could be available when Ham’s squad hosts the Warriors in a rematch on Friday, Oct. 13.

LeBron James’ health is the LA Lakers’ biggest key to winning a championship

Last season, LeBron James played 55 out of 82 games. He missed games due to rest and a myriad of injuries. The four-time MVP fortunately escaped a season-ending ankle injury that could have prevented the LA Lakers from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

James spent a big chunk of his offseason rehabbing his right foot. He didn’t need surgery and is reportedly 100% ready for the upcoming season.

“King James,” though, is the oldest player in the NBA and will be playing in his 21st season. He hasn’t been able to stay healthy as he usually did during his first 15 years in the league. Keeping him injury-free will yet again be the LA Lakers’ biggest concern as they look to unseat the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Expand Tweet

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka did a masterful job in the offseason to retool the team. James’ supporting cast is deeper, stronger and more well-balanced compared to what he previously had last season.

Anthony Davis, if he stays healthy, could also be a big factor in leading the team to success. Still, they will be hard-pressed to even enter the conference semifinals if LeBron James isn’t fully healthy.

The LA Lakers need everyone ready to take on other contenders such as the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the West.