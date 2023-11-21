Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Utah Jazz? Latest on Los Angeles Lakers star's status (Nov. 21)

LeBron James is questionable to face the Utah Jazz (4-9) on Tuesday, November 21. The Los Angeles Lakers star is dealing with a left calf contusion and will be a game-time decision for the coaching and medical staff. To begin the season, LeBron has played in 13 of the Lakers' 14 games.

However, LeBron isn't the only member of the Lakers roster listed on the injury report. The franchise will also be making decisions on the availability of Anthony Davis and rookie guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who are both questionable heading into the game.

Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are out due to injury. Darvin Ham's team has won five of their last six games. The decision to move Austin Reaves to the bench and promote Cam Reddish into the starting lineup has had a huge impact, leading the Lakers to turn around their sluggish start.

Nevertheless, LeBron's availability will be key for Ham's team. The veteran superstar is currently averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 58.6% and 39.7% from 3-point range. Entering the season, it was suggested that LeBron would be on a minutes restriction. However, Ham has been riding his veteran star due to his hot start and scoring ability.

LeBron James is showing no signs of aging when playing for the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, 38, is showing no signs of aging. The veteran forward is still a top-10 player in the NBA despite closing in on his 40th birthday. To begin the season, LeBron has been playing at an elite level on both sides of the court and has displayed a motor that most people in their mid-20s would be proud of.

Of course, a lot of LeBron's longevity can be credited to the way he takes care of his body and the foundations he laid throughout the earlier years of his career. Advances in sports science have also likely played a role in keeping the superstar at his best throughout his later years.

With LeBron performing at such a high level, the Lakers have an opportunity to challenge for a championship this season. The franchise fell at one of the final hurdles in the 2023 playoffs, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

LeBron and his teammates will be hoping to avenge that loss in 2024. However, to ensure LeBron is at his best when the postseason begins, Ham will have to manage his minutes and availability when he's carrying slight injuries such as the calf contusion he's currently nursing. However, that might not stop him from suiting up against the Jazz, but we will have to wait and see.