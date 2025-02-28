Is Luka Doncic playing against LA Clippers? Latest update on Lakers' 5x All-NBA guard's status for back-to-back (Feb. 28)

Luka Doncic is "questionable" in his first back-to-back game for the LA Lakers against the LA Clippers. Doncic has rested previously, as he's only six games into his return from a 20+ game absence with a left calf injury, the lengthiest injury hiatus of his NBA career. It must be carefully addressed because of his previous issues with the same ailment.

Ad

Doncic revealed his own status after a 21-point, 13-rebound display in Thursday's 111-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"It's gonna be questionable, so we'll decide tomorrow how it goes," Doncic said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Luka Doncic's restrictions have been lifted with each game. He played 35 and 37 minutes, respectively, in his previous two outings after initially playing on a minute restriction. With a questionable status for Friday's contest, LA is willing to push him more with a potential back-to-back appearance for the first time since his Christmas Day injury.

Luka Doncic stats vs. LA Clippers

Luka Doncic is one of the LA Clippers' biggest rivals. Joining the LA Lakers will only fuel that dynamic between him and the Western Conference playoff contenders. Over 18 games, Doncic has been highly successful against the Clippers individually, averaging 32.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.4 assists, shooting 48.6%, including 35.9% from 3.

Ad

However, he has a 7-11 losing record. Doncic will hope he gets to improve on that while donning the Lakers jersey and give the Purple and Gold fans lots to cheer about. It will be his first matchup against the Clippers this season.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game?

The LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game is one of the marquee matchups from Friday's stacked slate. ESPN will cover the contest nationwide, while FanDuel Sports Network SoCal and Spectrum SportsNet will televise the game in the local regions. NBA League Pass is the go-to option for viewers without cable TV access and fans living outside the U.S.

Ad

It's their third meeting of the year, with the results split 1-1 in the past two matchups.

Also read: Is LeBron James playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Lakers superstar's status after hamstring concerns (Feb. 28)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback