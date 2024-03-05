Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Latest on Mavericks MVP candidate's status (March 5)

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for the rematch against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday following the 133-111 road loss on Feb. 25.

The Mavericks have two consecutive losses, on the road and at home, against the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively, going 2-4 record since the All-Star break.

Slovenian All-Star Doncic has been a bright spot, averaging 37.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 11.3 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 42.1% from beyond the arc during this period.

During this stretch, the Mavericks' net rating has declined to -5.9, comprising an offensive rating of 119.8 and a defensive rating of 125.7, with the team shooting 49.3% overall.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic has battled ankle injuries all season, including a right ankle sprain heading into the NBA All-Star break.

After a play against the Sixers, he appeared visibly distressed on getting up from the floor but persisted and completed the game.

The instance marks the third straight game Doncic has been listed with an ankle concern. Moreover, he was noted for a nasal injury in nine of the Mavericks' last 12 games, during which he continued to play.

Despite the nasal condition not seemingly impacting his on-court performance, the fresh concern over his ankle makes his availability for Tuesday's game against the Pacers uncertain.

Following an absence due to an ankle sprain, Luka Doncic returned to action, only to experience a broken nose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 5. Seven days later, against the Washington Wizards, he sustained another facial injury after being elbowed, leading to his immediate examination in the locker room.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Indiana Pacers

The five-time All-Star has appeared in nine games against the Indiana Pacers, going 4-5 overall. He has averaged 26.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 47.2% shooting, including 31.5% from the 3-point line on 8.1 attempts.

In their last matchup, he ended with 33 points, six rebounds and six assists with one steal and two blocks on 47.6% shooting, including 50.0% from the 3-point line on 4-of-8 attempts.

As the battle for playoff positioning intensifies in the Western Conference, the Mavericks are keenly aware of the importance of having their All-Star in the lineup.

With a 34-27 record, Dallas is eighth in the conference, ahead of the Pacers' matchup, just a game behind both the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. It holds a 1.5-game advantage over the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers.

Luka Doncic has had an exceptional season, averaging 34.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9.7 assists over 53 games. His shooting accuracy has been impressive, with a 49.6% success rate from the field, 38.0% from the 3-point range and 78.4% from the free-throw line.