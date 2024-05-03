Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against LA Clippers? Latest on Mavericks star's status for Game 6 (May 3)

Luka Doncic will play on Friday night against the LA Clippers in Game 6. The Dallas Mavericks have a solid opportunity to close the Clippers at home and advance in the playoffs. Doncic staying off the injury report after knee injury issues elevates their chances of doing so.

Doncic was questionable the past two games. However, he played at his usual pace and looked in decent shape. Doncic is coming off of his best outings in the series, and the Mavericks will hope he can replicate that again.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic sustained a knee injury in the first quarter of Game 3 after Russell Westbrook bumped into his leg. Doncic exited the game shortly, limping and grimacing in pain.

However, he was back after getting treatment in the locker room. The adrenaline probably got him through, as Doncic mentioned, his knee was stiff and didn't look good. Doncic said the same after Wednesday's Game 5 in LA.

Luka Doncic stats vs. LA Clippers in 2024 NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic's phenomenal run against the LA Clippers in the playoffs continued this season after the Slovenian tallied 30.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on 42/26/83 splits in five games. The shooting splits don't seem as impressive, but given the context of how physical the Clippers have been, Doncic's numbers have been impactful, if not efficient.

Doncic has also been solid defensively. He's held the Clippers to 37.5% field goal shooting. The two-way play has proved critical to the Mavericks' being up 3-2.

Doncic is coming off his best game, tallying 35 points, seven rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting a series-high 53.8%. He went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to guide the Mavericks to a 123-93 win, handing the Clippers their worst loss in the NBA Playoffs.

How to watch LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6?

ESPN will nationally televise the LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6, while Bally Sports SoCal and Bally Sports Southwest will provide local coverage. NBA League Pass is an online streaming option for fans abroad. Tipoff is at 9:30 p.m. EDT at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are -330 favorites to win with a - 8 spread. They boast a homecourt advantage for this closeout game against a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard. Dallas has plenty of momentum after a 30-point win in the last outing.

Luka Doncic rediscovering his shooting rhythm also elevates their chances of winning.