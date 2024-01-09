Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies? Latest on the 4x All-Star’s availability

The Dallas Mavericks have ruled Luka Doncic probable for Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. “Luka Legend” has been on the team’s injury report over the last couple of weeks. He also missed the Mavericks’ 139-103 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 5 due to a swollen ankle.

The Slovenian didn’t show any signs of the said injury on Sunday versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. He had another impressive outing in helping the Mavericks eke out a close 115-108 victory. Doncic finished with 34 points to go with eight assists and six rebounds.

Dallas has listed the four-time All-Star as probable but he looks to have gotten past his ankle swelling. He is expected to suit up for the Mavericks when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic’s ankle issues started heading into the Dallas Mavericks’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 5. He was a late addition to the injury report due to ankle swelling. Before that, he had also missed a few games but it was because of quad soreness.

Doncic was ruled questionable for the Blazers game before he was downgraded to out. He had the same iffy status ahead of the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday before he received clearance to play.

After the 39-minute appearance versus Minnesota, “Luka Legend” told reporters that his ankle was a little sore but it was fine. Dallas’ training staff will again be extra careful with him and keep monitoring his status. Although he is expected to play, his final status will most likely be known a few hours before the tip-off.

Luka Doncic’s stats vs the Memphis Grizzlies

Luka Doncic has been a pain the Memphis Grizzlies have been dealing with for years. In 13 games against them, he has averaged 25.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists.

In his last encounter with the Grizzlies, he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-113 win. “Luka Legend” had 35 points on 9-21 shooting, including 5-10 from deep.

Marcus Smart will be his primary defender on Tuesday as Ja Morant will undergo a season-ending right shoulder injury. Derrick Rose is also out as the veteran guard is dealing with a left hamstring strain. Vince Williams Jr., John Konchar and Ziaire Williams will also have their turns guarding the All-NBA guard.