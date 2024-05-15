Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on Mavericks All-Star's Game 5 status (May 15) 

Luka Doncic is probable to play against the OKC Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis. Doncic has consistently made the injury report this series because of multiple injuries. However, he is expected to play. His status for Wednesday's contest at Paycom Center is an upgrade compared to the previous outings when he was listed as questionable.

The Mavericks fans will hope the status upgrade is because Doncic is closer to 100% than he's been this series thus far, especially after Game 4's disappointing outing from the Slovenian, leading directly to the Mavs' collapse. Dallas blew a 14-point second-half lead to lose 100-96 at home in a game where they could have gone up 3-1.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic is on the Mavericks' injury report, citing a right ankle sprain and left ankle soreness. He was dealing with a right knee injury and a left ankle issue before Games 3 and 4. Doncic suffered a knee injury in the first round against the LA Clippers, but he seems to have recovered from it.

Meanwhile, the left ankle injury popped up in the Mavericks' Game 2 win against the Thunder after Cason Wallace accidentally tripped the All-Star guard in the fourth quarter. The right ankle injury seems to have occurred in Game 4.

Luka Doncic 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats vs. OKC Thunder

Luka Doncic hasn't been at his usual best against the Thunder in the West semis. He has averaged 22.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists in four games, playing 41.0 minutes. Doncic has shot 39.0%, including 31.0% from 3 and 67.9% from the free throw line.

Barring a 29-point outing in Game 2, Doncic has been mediocre this series and is coming off the worst outing of his playoff career. He tallied 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, but the triple-double didn't mean much, with Doncic shooting a measly 6 of 20 and 2 of 9 from 3. He also went 4 of 6 from the free throw line and missed a crucial free throw with 10 seconds left that could have tied the game.

Luka Doncic hasn't figured a way around the Thunder's aggressive defensive schemes, forcing him to make questionable decisions on offense. His shot quality has dropped significantly.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Game 5?

TNT and TruTV will nationally broadcast the Dallas Mavericks-OKC Thunder Game 5, while Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 pm ET.