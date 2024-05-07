Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against OKC Thunder? Latest on MVP candidate's status for Game 1 (May 7)

Luka Doncic is probable to play against the OKC Thunder in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis. Doncic has been the marquee addition to the Mavericks' injury report for the past few games in the playoffs, but he has been available. He's coming off an excellent series against the LA Clippers, leading the Mavericks to a 4-2 win.

Doncic bagged four consecutive double-doubles while playing through an injury against the Clippers. He will likely suit up for Tuesday's contest with a probable tag, which is more encouraging than the questionable status he carried for Games 4, 5 and 6 against the Clippers.

What happened to Luka Doncic?

Doncic suffered a right knee injury in Game 3 of the first-round series between the Mavericks and Clippers. He collided with Russell Westbrook in the first quarter and limped off the floor. Doncic was seemingly in grave pain when he exited, but he made a surprisingly early return to the game and battled through the injury.

Doncic was questionable for Games 4 and 5 but wasn't on the injury report for Game 6. He's back on the injury report for Tuesday's conference semis Game 1 but is likely to play, per coach Jason Kidd.

Luka Doncic stats vs. OKC Thunder

Doncic has played 13 games against the OKC Thunder, averaging 28.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists, shooting 45.5%, going 8-5. He has never faced them in the playoffs.

Doncic played twice against the Thunder in the 2023-24 regular season, averaging 34.0 ppg, 11.65 rpg and 13.5 apg, shooting on 55/43/70 splits, with the Mavs going 1-1.

Doncic dropped 32 points, eight rebounds and nine assists when the teams last met on Feb. 10. The Mavericks won 146-111, with their new-look roster post the trade deadline, including additions like PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Luka Doncic 2024 NBA Playoffs Stats

Luka Doncic is off to another phenomenal run in the NBA Playoffs. In six first-round games, he has bagged 29.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 9.5 apg. He shot only 40.5%, including 23.9%, but his free throw rate was 83.0%. Doncic also played efficiently on defense, with a 105.6 rating, the fourth-best in the Mavericks' rotation.

Doncic also played through an injury, but with a quality break between closeout Game 6 against the LA Clippers and the series opener against the Thunder, he will have fresher legs against OKC.